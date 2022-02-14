Skip to main content

"No One is Untouchable, Not EVEN Me" - Pep Guardiola Sends Stern Starting XI Message to Manchester City Squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad that no one is guaranteed a place in the lineup and that every spot in the starting XI has to be earned by the players ahead of their Champions League clash against Sporting Lisbon.

After seeing off Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday, Manchester City switch their focus to the Champions League as they make the trip to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias are amongst those expected to return the lineup on Tuesday evening after being rested at the weekend, as Raheem Sterling's perfect hat-trick led the Premier League champions to their third win on the bounce.

Still in the hunt for three trophies after suffering a crushing exit in the Carabao Cup on penalties against West Ham in October last year, Pep Guardiola will be keen to make the most of the personnel at his disposal as his side look to retain the Premier League title and go one step further in the Champions League this season.

Previewing his side's Round of 16 clash with Sporting in mid-week, the Catalan conceded that none of his players are guaranteed a spot in the side and that every decision in relation to the squad he makes will be in the club's best interests.

Read More

"No one is untouchable, not even me," said Guardiola after his side's 4-0 thumping of Norwich City at the weekend, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"The club is above and beyond all of us and what I am looking for is to win games and, for people who travel five or six hours by car or train to see us, a good performance to be provided. Everyone deserves to play, but it is my decision.

"They (the Manchester City players) know it - no one has a guarantee. Even if you play good, you (sometimes) cannot play because I try to handle the squad in the best way possible to win games, but especially for good harmony. The best way is for everyone to perform (to) the best they can.”

