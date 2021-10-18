"No Words Are Needed!" - Man City Winger Endorses Ballon d’Or Hopeful

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has heaped praise upon Real Madrid striker and Ballon d’Or hopeful Karim Benzema this week.

Many football fans have been discussing who should be the latest recipient of the prestigious award, and a plethora of top names have been proposed over the previous few months.

Lionel Messi is currently the favourite following his heroics for Barcelona and Argentina, whilst Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is also in contention having recorded an incredible 57 goals contributions in just 40 appearances last season.

Another player who has been noted by many fans to be worthy of winning the award is Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, and one Manchester City winger – and fellow Ballon d’Or nominee – has also heaped praise on the prolific Frenchman.

As relayed by Get Football News Spain, Riyad Mahrez has discussed the excellent form of Karim Benzema and has praised the impact that he has had on his club across the previous decade.

Speaking on Instagram, the Algerian international stated, “No words are needed."

"An incredible career, 10 or 11 years as Real Madrid’s number 9 isn’t easy. He deserves it and I’m happy for him, and may he score even more goals and stay at the top even longer.”

Despite closing in on his 34th birthday, Karim Benzema is currently enjoying the strongest form of his career having notched an incredible total of nine goals and seven assists in just eight La Liga campaign appearances this term.

Owing to these eye-opening statistics, it is understandable that Riyad Mahrez has opted to praise the Real Madrid forward.

However, it appears that despite his excellent form across the previous year, the prospect of Benzema winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or award appears to be somewhat unlikely owing to the fierce competition that he faces.

