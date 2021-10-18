    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    "No Words Are Needed!" - Man City Winger Endorses Ballon d’Or Hopeful

    Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has heaped praise upon Real Madrid striker and Ballon d’Or hopeful Karim Benzema this week.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Many football fans have been discussing who should be the latest recipient of the prestigious award, and a plethora of top names have been proposed over the previous few months.

    Lionel Messi is currently the favourite following his heroics for Barcelona and Argentina, whilst Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is also in contention having recorded an incredible 57 goals contributions in just 40 appearances last season.

    Another player who has been noted by many fans to be worthy of winning the award is Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, and one Manchester City winger – and fellow Ballon d’Or nominee – has also heaped praise on the prolific Frenchman.

    READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

    READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

    As relayed by Get Football News Spain, Riyad Mahrez has discussed the excellent form of Karim Benzema and has praised the impact that he has had on his club across the previous decade.

    Speaking on Instagram, the Algerian international stated, “No words are needed."

    "An incredible career, 10 or 11 years as Real Madrid’s number 9 isn’t easyHe deserves it and I’m happy for him, and may he score even more goals and stay at the top even longer.”

    READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

    READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

    Despite closing in on his 34th birthday, Karim Benzema is currently enjoying the strongest form of his career having notched an incredible total of nine goals and seven assists in just eight La Liga campaign appearances this term.

    Owing to these eye-opening statistics, it is understandable that Riyad Mahrez has opted to praise the Real Madrid forward.

    However, it appears that despite his excellent form across the previous year, the prospect of Benzema winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or award appears to be somewhat unlikely owing to the fierce competition that he faces.  

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35302193
    News

    "No Words Are Needed!" - Man City Winger Endorses Ballon d’Or Hopeful

    1 minute ago
    sipa_33566704
    News

    Why John Stones is Missing from Man City’s Champions League Squad to Face Club Brugge

    3 minutes ago
    sipa_35302648
    News

    Man City Confirm 20-Man Travelling Squad to Face Club Brugge in Champions League

    44 minutes ago
    sipa_32242339
    News

    "Some Next Level PR", "He's Better Than Overrated Salah!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React To Riyad Mahrez's Comments on Real Madrid Star

    1 hour ago
    32b0c98581
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Monitoring Highly-Rated €60M French International Midfielder - Real Madrid, Man United, and Liverpool Also Linked

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32550352
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne Provides Update on his Injury Situation Ahead of Champions League Clash

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35168136
    News

    Man City Forward Spotted in First-Team Training in Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Champions League Fixture

    2 hours ago
    sipa_26920940
    News

    "I Understand the Frustration" - Kevin De Bruyne Sympathises With Raheem Sterling Over Lack of Man City Game Time

    2 hours ago