"Nobody Helps You" - Pep Guardiola Hits Out At Critics And Passionately Defends Man City Success Following Club Brugge Victory

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hinted that his side aren't given the credit they deserve for their success in recent seasons after their 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

A superb second-half performance from his side saw run away with tie against the Belgian outfit, who were gifted a route back into the game after John Stones put the ball into his own net shortly after Phil Foden's opener in the first-half.

However, City returned to winning ways at the back of a disappointing week as second-half strikes from Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus sealed the points for the Sky Blues at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Following the game, City boss Pep Guardiola was pleased with the way his side reacted to consecutive defeats against West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

The Catalan said that throughout his career, he has managed the biggest clubs in the world, where winning trophies was the minimum expectation. Yet, at City, Guardiola appears to take more satisfaction from his resounding success.

"When you're at Man City nobody helps you. What we've done, we do it. So satisfied, when you're in high clubs I understand, here no," said Guardiola.

The 50-year-old pointed that he has had more pleasure in winning titles at City than at the other 'big clubs' he has worked for in the past, namely Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, there was a hint of sarcasm in his following comments, as he hinted that people in the media might sometimes put his success in his previous projects simply down to the size of the clubs he managed.

"All the titles I won before was because I was with the big clubs. The pleasure is higher (at City)," added Guardiola.

Next up, City head across town to Old Trafford for a Premier League showdown with Manchester United on Saturday, as Guardiola's men look to turn around their recent dip in form in domestic competitions.

