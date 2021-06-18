"Nobody Will Talk To You" - Man City Star Clashes With Journalist Over Claims Surrounding His Future

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has clashed with a Spanish journalist on social media this week, following yet more claims were made about the 27 year-old's future at the club.

The Spain international has seemingly fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium, but only down to the hugely impressive form of Ruben Dias alongside John Stones at the heart of the City defence.

Such is the player's unhappiness that various sources are claiming that Aymeric Laporte would be open to moving back to Spain this summer, should the right opportunity and finances be presented to him.

However, amidst all of the varying reports surrounding a possible next destination, Laporte has this week hit out at one particular journalist for an angle reported in Mundo Deportivo.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Man City midfielder reaches agreement on contract

Writing for the Spanish newspaper this week, Dani Lopez quoted people labelled as 'people around' Aymeric Laporte himself, who are claimed to have told the newspaper, "It is a complicated scenario. He wants to feel important but it seems that in City he will always have someone in front of him."

However, the player hit back at the tweet promoting the story earlier this week, responding with, "Dani, nobody has talked to you and nobody will talk to you."

Quite a damning statement from a player who has even hinted at reviewing his future in previous matchday interviews.

While one would expect the media outlet to simply ignore the response of the player, as per a translated report by Sport Witness on Friday, Mundo Deportivo have hardened their stance on the information they hold.

"Although Laporte denied the information through Twitter, the news is contrasted with the most direct environment of him, someone very close to him."

Their final sentence stated, "In any case, MD reaffirms the information about Laporte."

Journalist Dani Lopez also provided his own response to Aymeric Laporte, as he wrote on social media shortly after:

"With the affection that I have for the treatment that I have had with you these years when we have coincided, @Laporte: I have NOT made up any of this information and you know it. Talk to who you have to talk to but don't leave me or @mundodeportivo liars. Tight hug!"

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

Despite the clash, the feeling in various other quarters away from Mundo Deportivo is that Manchester City and the player himself will be open to offers this summer.

However, with a departure of the magnitude of this one from the Etihad Stadium would surely not go without an immediate replacement, and Manchester City will almost certainly have a list of possible go-to options should Aymeric Laporte return to Spain.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra