    • November 27, 2021
    "Normally We Would Have The Carabao" - Pep Guardiola Looks Ahead to Premier League Schedule After Champions League Qualification

    Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City's early qualification for the Champions League knock-out stage will allow them to focus completely on the Premier League for the next few months.
    Wednesday night's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain confirmed Manchester City's place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. 

    It was a controlled victory from start to finish, with a four-point gap over the Parisians now securing top spot in Group A - a group many thought Pep Guardiola's side would struggle to qualify from.

    Manchester City can now approach the game against RB Leipzig on match-day six in a relaxed manner, knowing their place in the round of 16 draw is secured. 

    Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of a visit from David Moyes' West Ham United in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola says he was 'incredibly happy' to, once again, reach the competition's latter rounds.

    "It's a different competition. We are incredibly happy to be in the last 16 and to be not far off the top of the league. It's allowed us to be focused on the season, normally we would have the Carabao Cup but we're out," the Catalan said.

    The point Guardiola makes is a valid one.

    City's exit from the Carabao Cup means they only have to play a host of Premier League games between now and the end of 2021 - meaning the full focus will now switch to taking the league's top spot off Chelsea. 

    The manager concluded, "The four Premier League teams are in the last 16 and doing an incredible group stage. They did incredibly well last season. In the game last season we didn't deserve to win. We know how difficult it'll be. We're going to try."

