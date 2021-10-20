"Not Sure Why People Are Moaning", "This Could Look Very Nice!" – Plenty Of Man City Fans React To New 2022/23 Kit Leak

Manchester City fans have been reacting to a recent leak that indicates that the club’s next home strip will feature the colour Maroon.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Footy Headlines that Manchester City’s home shirt for the 2022/23 campaign will feature maroon – a colour that has been associated with the club’s kits for over 50 years.

However, despite the colour having regularly featured on City’s away jerseys throughout the club’s history, it has never been featured on a home strip - and the latest information indicates that this is set to change.

Despite having never featured on the club’s home shirts, maroon has regularly been used to detail the Sky Blues’ home kit socks and is occasionally utilised as the primary colour on the club’s away strips.

READ MORE: The focus of Raheem Sterling amid doubts over future revealed

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

Following the report, many of the club’s supporters have taken to City Xtra's social media page to react to the news.

Following the update, some fans have praised the colour scheme, whilst others have elected to criticise the plans for the upcoming shirt.

A common theme is many supporters making comparisons to the polarising Puma-manufactured 2019/20 home jersey that controversially featured purple.

In response to these complaints, other City fans have moved to contend this criticism by saying that maroon has featured on City's kits constantly throughout the club’s history, and have posted images of club legend Colin Bell wearing a kit detailed with that exact colour.

Meanwhile, another of the club's supporter's has instead pleaded for Puma to release a red-and-black striped kit – a popular design that many fans have clamoured for the club to release for many years.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte provides insight into Phil Foden relationship

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola compares development of City starlet to cooking

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra