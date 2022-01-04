Joe Butterfield takes a look back at the fallout from the Arsenal game, as well as Ferran Torres' move to FC Barcelona, in a new edition of 'A Week in the City'.

There are few things that feel universally good in life. Fresh bedding after a shower, peeling the plastic wrapping off a DVD, Manchester United being bad. They’re all great. But none of them can compare to the feeling of your team scoring an undeserved last minute winner in a game of what Rodri would call “fútbol”.

Of course, in the weeks prior, as Manchester City once again dared to open up a lead at the top of the Premier League table while Chelsea and Liverpool fumbled multiple points throughout December, the noise about the league being unfair had already started to grow.

This ranged from the classic claims of oil money ruining everything, to the conspiratorial claims that Manchester City’s squad avoiding Covid cases (despite the fact that multiple squad members had already gone down with it in the opening weeks of the season) is “suspicious”, all naturally caveated with the fact that City winning the title is so boring that nobody cares about it. And one look at scouse Twitter will tell you that there’s a lot of people very bothered about telling people how not bothered they are.

But there’s a special spicy flavour that comes when you annoy Arsenal fans and that flavour is called AFTV. The channel has been quite uninteresting for most of the season because Arsenal have been largely quite good, but when results like this happen where Arsenal are actually genuinely the better team and the game is, in their eyes, totally dictated by refereeing decisions which don’t go their way, it’s something special.

So here are a few choice highlights from me, for your viewing pleasure:

However, no meltdown on AFTV quite matched the one which came from BT Sport, which began from the moment that the Arsenal penalty shout came early in the game.

Now I personally, on first viewing, thought it probably was a penalty, however I was then shown multiple replays from multiple angles that showed it was, at best, inconclusive. Certainly not enough to show that an error had been made by the on-field referee. Therefore, upon further evidence, my opinion changed and I no longer believed it was a penalty.

Yet despite this, “Fletch”, “Macca” and the Arsenal fans’ representative, Martin Keown all decided that this was going to be the major highlight from the game. It was given plenty of airtime throughout the half, only given a brief respite when Arsenal actually took the lead. Though when Manchester City received a penalty of their own, the only similarity of which to the penalty shout in the first half being the position on the pitch it happened, BT had their narrative for the game well and truly decided - it’s all VAR’s fault, innit?

The commentary was poor but it was nothing compared to the post-match “analysis”, if you can call it that, where Peter Walton actually earned some pity from me for the first time.

As Jake Humphrey (who had made his feelings perfectly clear during the game as he tweeted the one angle which showed Martin Odegaard standing on Ederson’s ankle and had the gall to imply that it was a clear foul by Ederson), sat with Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott, demanded to know why both penalties weren’t given and basically ended up getting annoyed that Peter Walton wasn’t just bending over and telling them what they wanted to hear, which is that VAR is morally wrong for only giving one penalty instead of two. It was as if there’s no difference at all between one challenge where nobody can tell you for absolute certain who got the ball first and whose contact impeded who and another challenge where a defending player puts his leg across an attacking player before dragging him down by his shirt.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that BT’s coverage has been hilariously bad and if you want to read more about how bad it is, I wrote an article on it in the aftermath of Liverpool’s title win.

At least Match of the Day gave a balanced view, with Arsenal legend Ian Wright conceding that the referee ultimately got both penalty decisions correct. That particular analysis didn’t get quite as much traction amongst the Arsenal faithful, strangely.

This last week also saw the transfer of Ferran Torres to Barcelona made official. Well, as official as a transfer can possibly be when the buying team is financially incapable of registering the new player for their squad without offloading a couple of players.

The move went through for a price of around £45-50 million, with add-ons taking the move eventually up to closer to the £55 million mark.

Now, to me, this is an absolute robbery on City's part considering that Torres is a player who has always been earmarked with great potential, which he definitely showed at Valencia, yet has never shown to the fullest extent in Manchester. You could perhaps make the argument that it’s because he was still very much learning the position he found himself in more often as a False Nine, and so was never going to look truly great in that position as he settled in (though we’ll always have that Newcastle game), however he never had an outstanding game in his natural position as a winger.

We signed this guy for around £20 million 18 months ago. He’s spent the vast majority of this current season out with an injury and you’d be hard pressed to find a City fan who can say he’s been missed. Sure, when you take into account the fact that Riyad Mahrez is going to the Africa Cup of Nations throughout what I would imagine will end up being the entirety of January, Torres also going out the door maybe leaves us a bit short for a few games. But in the grand scheme of things, is it really that big of a deal when the alternative is adding £50 million to the transfer budget?

Cole Palmer has become what I would consider a genuine first team contender in the same way that Foden did two or three years ago. Reports suggest that City consider Palmer to have a higher ceiling than Torres, and while I think that’s a bit “who cares if we sold Sterling, Jordan Ibe is world class” from the club, I do think Palmer certainly suits our system much better than Torres and will ultimately become a great player in his own right if given the right game time. But where will his game time come from if Torres isn’t offloaded?

Naturally, Torres’ destination has led to a lot of bitterness from some City fans about the state of our relationship with Barcelona, as if we’ve done them some kind of favour by giving them a bit-part player at the cost of only £50 million, which I’m not even sure Barcelona actually possess. This is not a deal which does Barcelona any short term favours. They literally cannot register him for their squad without offloading some of their wage bill and this is presumably taking into account the recent retirement of Aguero and subsequent offloading of his wages. They are truly screwed.

Now there are definitely some parts of the “relationship” with Barcelona which aren’t very palatable for fans. For example, when Barcelona executives met with City's back in late November/early December and they immediately made sure every Catalan journalist in the world knew that Ferran Torres was desperate to join them and that Barcelona were confident they could make it happen, City should have absolutely called their pals and shut that down the moment it started circulating. This is the true DNA of Barca - flaunting the names of their transfer targets in the media to generate hype and pile pressure onto the selling club with a sense of entitlement which they’ve really not deserved since the 2015 Champions League win.

The fact Manchester City seemingly let that go uncontested (though we obviously aren’t privy to the conversations which go on behind closed doors) is, in my eyes, a problem that everybody is right to complain about. However this particular transfer deal is just not an issue. At all. If anything I’d say it’s great business for City.

Although Torres didn’t leave without a parting blow, claiming that Manchester City was just a stepping stone he exploited to get himself his dream move to “one of the greats in Spain”, which is so hilariously non-committal towards Barcelona that it shows that Torres doesn’t really give a s**t about the teams he plays for.

If we ignore the fact that using Manchester City as a stepping stone to join Barcelona is currently a bit like using Bayern Munich as a stepping stone to join Arsenal, this statement just strikes me as a bit odd. I know the angle he’s going for, he’s trying to endear himself to Barcelona fans by claiming that they’ll always be one of the biggest teams in the world - and to an extent he’s probably right - but it potentially burns any bridges he may have had with the fans of Manchester City in the process.

This isn’t the first time he’s left a club under a dark cloud. His move from Valencia was famously forced by the fact that Torres demanded wages which the club simply couldn’t afford whilst also insisting that they made him club captain - moves which did absolutely nothing to endear him to Valencia fans.

Of course, City benefited from it on this occasion, just as Barcelona have benefited from his attitude this time, and the cycle of football will no doubt see another club’s bad egg end up at Manchester City one day in the near future again, I just don’t see what the utility of comments like this really is when you’ve left the club and got the deal you wanted unless you just genuinely don’t care at all about any long-standing relationship with the fans of the club you’ve just left. Not that he really had one with City fans anyway. He certainly didn't with me.

He’s not the first to leave and he won’t be the last. I don’t think it’s a secret that he never really settled in Manchester and wanted an excuse to return to Spain, which Barcelona have provided him with. Let’s just hope that the next player to pick up David Silva’s 21 shirt stays a little longer.

