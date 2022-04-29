"Nothing New" - Pep Guardiola Comments on Liverpool Fixture Advantage for Premier League Run-In

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quizzed on whether Liverpool playing before his side in their upcoming Premier League games hands serves as a disadvantage to the current champions.

With five games remaining in the Premier League campaign, Manchester City retain a one-point lead over title rivals Liverpool and with the possibility of facing Jurgen Klopp's men in the Champions League final, there is a lot at stake for England's top two sides in the next month or so.

City followed up their 5-1 drubbing of Watford with an enthralling 4-3 win in the opening leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid this week, with Pep Guardiola's men set to face Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday before a trip to Madrid for the return leg.

IMAGO / PA Images With Liverpool playing before the Blues in each of the upcoming three matchdays, Guardiola was quizzed about whether the scheduling of the fixtures hands his side's rivals an advantage over the reigning Premier League champions. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking in his pre-Leeds press conference on Friday afternoon, Guardiola said: "I don't know, honestly. Ask the broadcasters, they decide the games. "We have been in this position many times in the past and now in the present. It's nothing new. If we play before or later, we must win the game. Nothing has changed." IMAGO / Sportimage Guardiola was further asked about his thoughts on Mohamed Salah being named as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year 2022 award on Friday, with the Liverpool talisman having enjoyed a stellar season in attack for the Merseyside outfit.

"Congratulations to (Mohamed) Salah (on winning FWA Footballer of the Year). Absolutely not (disappointed Kevin De Bruyne did not win]. I was not in contention, I play good. He (De Bruyne) won it already, so congratulations Liverpool," the Catalan added.

Manchester City will again miss Kyle Walker and John Stones through injury this weekend, after the former missed the midweek win over Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium and the latter came off injured after 20 minutes with concerns over a potential hamstring issue.

After their FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool a few weeks ago, City could complete the Premier League and Champions League double should they get past the finish line in the league and go all the way in Europe's elite club competition for the first time in the club's history this term.

