"Nothing's Gone to His Head" - Kyle Walker Believes Phil Foden is Destined to Be 'One of the Most Decorated Players in English History'

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has faith in Phil Foden's talent and attitude to improve to go and on become one of the greatest English players in history.

Phil Foden has risen as one of the best young players in world football after being moulded into Pep Guardiola's first-team squad following his emergence through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

The three-time Premier League winner played an instrumental role in his boyhood club's run to the first-ever Champions League final in the club's history last term, with starring displays in knockout ties against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

A regular for the England National Team after developing into a key player for Pep Guardiola in recent campaigns, Foden has the world at his feet and has the materials at his disposal to establish himself as a Manchester City legend in the years to come.

In an interview with James Ducker of The Telegraph ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, Kyle Walker hailed his fellow Englishman and hinted at just how much the 21-year-old enjoys the game. IMAGO / Sportimage "It’s like he (Foden) is just playing in the park with his mates and having a good time," Walker said. IMAGO / PA Images "With Phil, he keeps his feet firmly on the ground, nothing has gone to his head - apart from his hairstyles and thinking he’s Gazza (Paul Gascoigne) in that regard!"

Walker, who has witnessed Foden's rise at City following his arrival from Tottenham in 2017, feels that his compatriot has everything he needs to go down as one of England's all-time greats should he keep plugging away on the pitch as he has shown in recent campaigns.

"Seriously, though, I feel he (Foden) has got that addiction (to football and winning) and will go on to become one of the most decorated players in English history if he continues doing what he’s doing at the level he’s doing it at," Walker added.

The full-back is expected to return to the starting XI against Liverpool after serving the final of his three-game Champions League suspension in City's quarter-final first-leg victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek.

