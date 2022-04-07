"Now I Don't Play Anymore, I Can Say It!" - Sergio Aguero Sends Pep Guardiola One Manchester City Selection Demand

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has sent Pep Guardiola a team selection demand, speaking on Twitch following the 1-0 Champions League victory against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Last year's Champions League finalists had to remain patient for the best part of 70 minutes against a stubborn and well-drilled Atletico Madrid side, but found the net through Kevin De Bruyne late in the second-half.

It was largely thanks to an inspired triple substitution from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that changed the game and secured an advantage going into next week's second-leg tie in the Spanish capital.

The City boss made the decision to bring on all of Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, and Phil Foden from the substitutes bench, and for club legend Sergio Aguero, it came as no surprise to see the impact made by the latter of the aforementioned trio.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking to his followers live on Twitch on Thursday night, Sergio Aguero said - as relayed and translated by TyC Sports, "As always, my favourite player changed the game (against Atletico Madrid): Phil Foden." IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The Manchester City icon continued by sending the club's manager a message, as he said, "I don't know the situation, but Pep (Guardiola), put him (Phil Foden) a little more on the pitch. The kid tears it up, I've told you this. Now that I don’t play anymore, I can say it… One day you asked me who I liked and I told you Foden." IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Phil Foden's match-winning assist against the reigning La Liga champions on Tuesday night also meant that the rising England international has now been directly involved in 20 or more goals for the second successive season.

Manchester City's number 47 has now taken his tally of goal contributions for the ongoing season to 11 goals scored, accompanied by a further nine assists for his fellow Etihad teammates.

City fans all over the world, and Sergio Aguero, will be hoping that fine form during crucial moments will continue this weekend, as Pep Guardiola's side play hosts to Liverpool in a potential Premier League title-decider at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Manchester knowing a win would put them in a commanding position, two points ahead of City, who will be eyeing a victory themselves to put them four points clear of their Merseyside rivals.

