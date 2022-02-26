"Of Course I'd Like to Play More" - John Stones Discusses Pep Guardiola Relationship And Mixed Start to Manchester City Season

Manchester City defender John Stones has reflected on the season so far and what it has been like working under Pep Guardiola since an early stage in his career, in a new interview this week.

John Stones was one of the major success stories at the Etihad Stadium last term, as the England international struck a solid defensive partnership with Ruben Dias to help Manchester City reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool after having been out of favour for a large part of the 2019/20 campaign.

Stones, 27, proved to be a focal part of Pep Guardiola's side on their run to the club's first-ever Champions League final as well, following which the former Everton man was rewarded with a new contract till 2026.

However, the centre-half has been restricted to just 14 appearances across all competitions this season, largely due to the form and consistency shown by Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in central defence.

"Would I like to play more? Of course, every player in our dressing room would say the same. I'm always there fighting to play every game and be fit and ready when called upon," Stones said in an interview with Sky Sports this week.

"I'm enjoying it more than ever. Everyone wants to play every game, but with our schedule and number of games in a season, I don't think it is physically possible."

After helping England reach their first major tournament final in 55 years at the European Championships last summer, Stones struggled with a series of injuries that saw him remain out of action for the opening weeks of the season.

The Barnsley-born star added: "I had some little injuries and some other stuff I've had going on, but I've been ready and there for the team.

"Like last season, when I've come in, I've enjoyed every minute of it and that is how our team works sometimes. Everyone is rotated and the manager (Pep Guardiola) uses us in whatever way he thinks we can win that game.

"I've been with the manager (Guardiola) and a lot of the boys for all of my time at (Manchester) City, and we have a great understanding between each other - players and staff.

"We all know how much we are valued here, and what we can bring to the team when we are playing and when we are not playing.

"It's definitely a collective thing, the manager (Guardiola) always reiterates that everyone is going to play and have a massive role, that is what it takes to win big titles and keep reproducing that year in, year out."

