"Of course, if Liverpool win, it's better, no?" - What Sergio Aguero told BT Sport after the victory against Crystal Palace

Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero was delighted with his performance at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, scoring the game-winning goal for his side. The Argentine now has his eye on Sunday's events, as the Blues could end the day as Premier League champions.

Sergio Agüero smashed the ball into the roof of the net in the 57th minute to secure all three points for Manchester City. After the victory, the Etihad club could now be crowned champions on Sunday if Liverpool beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The legendary striker opened up about his delight, after an impressive personal performance.

"Finally I could play, so I'm so happy because it's been a long time without playing 90 minutes. The goal is good because maybe we can win the Premier League title, away tomorrow,” Agüero told BT Sport after the match.

The 32-year-old praised his French teammate for providing constant service into the forwards, "Always Benjamin Mendy tries to pass to me. So the only thing inside the box is one or two touch, that's my job. Finally I scored a goal, so I'm happy about that. [We have to] continue same way."

With three important points at Crystal Palace now wrapped up for Agüero and his teammates, it is time to look ahead to tomorrow’s crucial match at Old Trafford - a game that Agüero is unsure if he will even watch.

"I don't know if I'll be watching, I will see tomorrow. Honestly, every game is difficult, but we'll wait tomorrow. Of course, if Liverpool win, it's better, no?"

