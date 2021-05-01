Manchester City home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
"Of course, if Liverpool win, it's better, no?" - What Sergio Aguero told BT Sport after the victory against Crystal Palace

"Of course, if Liverpool win, it's better, no?" - What Sergio Aguero told BT Sport after the victory against Crystal Palace

Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero was delighted with his performance at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, scoring the game-winning goal for his side. The Argentine now has his eye on Sunday's events, as the Blues could end the day as Premier League champions.
Author:
Publish date:
Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero was delighted with his performance at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, scoring the game-winning goal for his side. The Argentine now has his eye on Sunday's events, as the Blues could end the day as Premier League champions.

Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero was delighted with his performance at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, scoring the game-winning goal for his side. The Argentine now has his eye on Sunday's events, as the Blues could end the day as Premier League champions.

Sergio Agüero smashed the ball into the roof of the net in the 57th minute to secure all three points for Manchester City. After the victory, the Etihad club could now be crowned champions on Sunday if Liverpool beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The legendary striker opened up about his delight, after an impressive personal performance.

"Finally I could play, so I'm so happy because it's been a long time without playing 90 minutes. The goal is good because maybe we can win the Premier League title, away tomorrow,” Agüero told BT Sport after the match.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola discusses Man City's striker transfer plans

READ MORE: City suffer setback in pursuit of top striker target ahead of summer

The 32-year-old praised his French teammate for providing constant service into the forwards, "Always Benjamin Mendy tries to pass to me. So the only thing inside the box is one or two touch, that's my job. Finally I scored a goal, so I'm happy about that. [We have to] continue same way."

With three important points at Crystal Palace now wrapped up for Agüero and his teammates, it is time to look ahead to tomorrow’s crucial match at Old Trafford - a game that Agüero is unsure if he will even watch.

"I don't know if I'll be watching, I will see tomorrow. Honestly, every game is difficult, but we'll wait tomorrow. Of course, if Liverpool win, it's better, no?" 

More post-match coverage available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

1002420789
News

Sergio Aguero reveals what he told Man City about his statue outside the Etihad Stadium

1002420912
News

"Of course, if Liverpool win, it's better, no?" - What Sergio Aguero told BT Sport after the victory against Crystal Palace

1002420928
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

1002418725
News

What Pep Guardiola has told BT Sport ahead of Crystal Palace vs Man City

1002349718
News

What Nathan Ake has said to BT Sport ahead of Crystal Palace vs Man City

WhatsApp Image 2021-05-01 at 11.32.45
Match Coverage

Gabriel Jesus AND Sergio Agüero up-front! - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Team News)

sipa_32552149
News

"Sometimes they are more cold..." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Man City backroom staff during hectic fixture schedule

E0SvQaFXsAEZGnx
News

"Who even is this guy?!" - What Riyad Mahrez told one PSG during confrontation in Champions League clash