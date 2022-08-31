Official: Ante Palaversa Leaves Manchester City To Join Troyes

Palaversa was signed by City for a fee believed to be around £5.6million from Hadjuk Split on deadline day in January 2019 but failed to play a single game for the club, spending every season away on loan in his time with the Sky Blues.

The midfielder was instantly loaned back to his former club after signing for The Cityzens, completing the remainder of the 2018/19 season in his homeland, before joining Belgian club KV Oostende for the 2019/20 campaign.

The 22-year-old was then sent to Getafe after his stay in Belgium, but this proved to be a poor move for the Croatian as he played a total of just 7 La Liga minutes for the club. His loan with the Spanish outfit was understandably cut short in January and Palaversa was then sent to KV Kortrijk, where he spent the last two seasons.

IMAGO / Belga

It's fair to say that Palaversa hasn't developed in the way that City would have hoped in his many loan spells away from the club, with the midfielder failing to really impress in any of his temporary spells away from the club.

It appears that The Cityzens are now content to cut their losses with the Croatia under-21 international as they have allowed Palaversa to join Troyes on a permanent deal.

It's fair to class this as a failed signing by City. While no specific fee has been reported, it seems unlikely that City will have recouped the initial fee they paid to secure Palaversa's services in 2019, with his stock failing to increase during his time with The Cityzens.

However, the work the Sky Blues have done with their young players should be praised for the most part, with the club selling several academy players for a profit this window which has allowed them to have the lowest net spend in the league, despite signing a number of high-profile players themselves.

And Palaversa could still go on to generate City Football Group some money yet, with his career being far from over at 22. If the Croat manages to re-find the form he showed in his early career then he could still be sold for a decent fee by his new club.

