Brian Kidd Ends 12-Year Spell At Man City

The former England striker has worked at the Etihad Stadium since 2009, alongside three different managers in a hugely successful period in the history of Manchester City.

Brian Kidd (72) joined the club as technical development manager for the academy in the early days of Roberto Mancini's reign. However, he was promoted to first team assistant manager shortly afterwards.

When Manuel Pellegrini arrived in 2013, Kidd was kept on with the senior squad, and he was invited to remain part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff in 2016.

During that time, Kidd has helped Manchester City win 13 major trophies - the Premier League on five occasions, the FA Cup twice, a remarkable six League Cup triumphs, and the Community Shield three times.

Kidd has worked with some of Manchester City's most prolific young forwards, including Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané and even a young Sergio Agüero. Having scored over 200 league goals himself, it's no surprise that Pep Guardiola values Kidd's influence highly.

Speaking to Manchester City's official website, Kidd had this to say on his departure; “It has been a privilege to be part of such an exciting chapter in this Club’s history."

“I can only thank Pep, Roberto and Manuel for their leadership during a period of huge change and challenges for everyone involved here."

"I hope to have offered them enough help and support along the way to have made a difference and played a small role in the different teams’ successes."

However, it's understood that he's not retiring, and instead is looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola has also paid tribute to man he's worked alongside since his arrival in Manchester back in 2017:

“Brian Kidd is a legend in this country. Not only for what he has done here at Manchester City, but at other clubs throughout his incredible career."

“He has been so important to me during my time at the Club, and I am sure to Roberto and Manuel also. He has so much respect in our dressing room, from myself, my coaches and most importantly the players."

“His experience has helped us to achieve something very special during his time here and I speak for everyone at Manchester City when I thank him for everything he has done.”

Kidd scored over 40 league goals at Manchester City but is better known for his time at rivals United, where he scored in a European Cup final as a teenager and then left after the Trafford outfit were relegated.

He went on to feature for Arsenal, Everton and Bolton Wanderers.

Also expected to leave is set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, formerly of Brentford. The Frenchman specialises in corners and free kicks. According to a report by Jack Gaughan, he will be replaced by current Under-18 manager Carlos Vicens.

