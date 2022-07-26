Official: Daniel Arzani Leaves Manchester City In Return To Australia

Daniel Arzani was arguably Australia's most promising young talent when Manchester City signed him as a teenager in 2018. However, his career has not panned out the way it was expected to due to an ACL injury in his loan spell at Celtic, which he has never fully recovered from.

Arzani spent the following seasons on loan at Utrecht, Aarhus and Lommel SK but failed to impress in his spells at any of the clubs. The 23-year-old is now heading back to his homeland to join Macarthur FC on a permanent basis and will be hoping to resurrect his career.

Arzani enjoyed his breakthrough season at City Football Group club Melbourne City in the 2017/18 season. He won the A-League Young Footballer of the Year award and was named Australia's best under-23 player.

Following his successful campaign in Australia, Arzani was signed by Man City for a fee believed to be around £1million. The youngster was immediately sent on loan to Celtic in order to aid his development but this would prove to be a disaster for the Australian, who suffered a serious ACL injury on his debut for the Scottish giants.

The winger has never been able to re-find his pre-injury form, and has failed to impress in any of his subsequent loan spells.

In an effort to reignite his career Arzani has opted to return to Australia and join Macarthur FC, who are managed by Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke.

Speaking to Macarthur's website after signing for the club, Arzani said: “I’m looking forward to returning to the A-League and bringing my experiences to the Bulls.

“Being a new club, it’s exciting especially to be working under someone like Dwight Yorke and the rest of the staff here at the Bulls. I can’t wait to be back on the pitch and to get the season started.”

At just 23 years of age, Arzani's career is far from over and there is arguably no better place for him to regain his best form. Having enjoyed the best period of his career in the A-League, the 23-year-old will be hoping to find more success in his native country.

