OFFICIAL: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player Of The Month

Erling Haaland scored the most goals in the opening month of a Premier League season in the competitions history, and he has been rewarded for his efforts.

Haaland scored nine goals in August, in a month that truly defied everyone's beliefs. Players never do that in the Premier League, especially a player that was playing his first games in the league.

But Erling Haaland did, and he has been awarded Premier League player of the month for his impressive performances across August.

Erling Haaland has won player of the month. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Manchester City needed a centre forward at the end of last season, and they have signed the current best centre forward on the entire planet. From his first Manchester City goal from the penalty spot in August, to his second hat-trick in a week against Nottingham Forest, Haaland has been unstoppable.

It wasn't as if his competition was mediocre either. Gabriel Jesus had an unbeaten month for Arsenal and impressed throughout. Aleksandar Mitrovic proved his doubters wrong and scored goal after goal for newly promoted Fulham.

But nine goals in a month is a feat that has never been achieved by a player in the Premier League for August, and the award could only end up in the hands of one man.

It won't be Erling Haaland's last player of the month award for Manchester City, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him handed the player of the year award at the end of the season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: