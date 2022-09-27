Official: Ex-Manchester City Player Fabian Delph Retires

Former Manchester City player Fabian Delph has retired from professional football at the age of 32.

The Yorkshireman also played for Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton in a career that spanned 16 years.

Delph began his footballing career in the city of his birth in Bradford, joining their academy in 2000 as a teenager but would leave the Bantams after just one year and sign for Leeds' youth setup.

The midfielder would go on to make his debut in the last game of the 2006/07 season as the club were relegated to League one but it wasn't until the 2008/09 season that he would become a regular starter for the club.

The youngster impressed massively during that season and it became abundantly clear that he was far too good to be playing in the third tier of English football.

Following Leeds' failure to gain promotion, Delph joined Aston Villa for a fee believed to be around £8million and after a fairly slow start to life at the club he would go on to captain the Midlands side, becoming one of their star players.

His performances in the 2014/15 season for Villa prompted Manchester City to sign Delph in a bizarre transfer saga.

The former Leeds man was scheduled for a medical at City on July 10th but never turned up to the training ground and subsequently released a statement saying he would be staying at Aston Villa.

However, just six days later it appeared that Delph had made yet another u-turn and he signed for The Cityzens in an £8million move.

While the former England international was predominately deployed as a centre-midfielder for most of his career, he was mainly used as a left-back during his spell in Manchester.

It was in the 2017/18 season that Delph excelled for The Cityzens, in which he played 29 games (most of which at left-back) as his side went on to win the Premier League title.

The former Villa man would win another league title with the Sky Blues in the 2018/19 season but he is most fondly remembered by City fans for his contributions in the 17/18 season, as his involvement in the following season's success was to a much lesser extent.

After playing just 11 games for City in the Premier League in the 18/19 season, Delph would join Everton in a deal believed to be worth £8.5million in 2019. However, his time with The Toffees was largely unsuccessful and plagued by injury.

The 32-year-old's contract was not extended by the club this summer after playing just 21 games over the past two seasons.

It appears these injury issues had become too frequent for Delph to continue playing professionally and are likely what prompted him to announce his retirement today.

Writing on Instagram, the two-time Premier League winner said: "So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me.

"Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans."

Among the replies to the post were current City players Kalvin Phillips and Ilkay Gundogan, who both wished the former Cityzen well in his future endeavours.

The Bradford native retires having won two Premier Leagues, three League Cups, one FA Cup and 20 caps for England.

All in all, a pretty successful career.

