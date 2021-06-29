Official: Fernandinho Signs Man City Contract Extension

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho has committed his future to Manchester City for another 12 months, as confirmed by the club this weekend.

Fernandinho has put pen to paper and agreed a fresh deal with the Premier League champions that will keep him at the club till June, 2022.

The midfielder's previous contract at the club was set to expire at the end of this month and a renewed deal is a testament to his performances on and off the pitch, and his role as a leader in the Manchester City dressing room.

Given his status within the club, it is understood that discussions have also been held between the Etihad hierarchy and Fernandinho's entourage about the possibility of a coaching role inside the City Football Group, once he decides to hang up his boots.

Upon signing his new deal, the midfielder said, "In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet."

“And so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the Club to achieve the goals that they're looking for. In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets. And obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year."

The 36-year-old has been a crucial asset to Pep Guardiola's side and has established himself as one of the world's best and most consistent defensive midfielders after years of dominating displays in the middle of the park.

Fernandinho continued speaking to the club website, “If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the happiest person there."

Since joining Manchester City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 for a reported fee of £28.8 million, the veteran midfielder has led the Etihad club to a remarkable four Premier League titles amongst a host of other domestic silverware.

It may be worth noting that it was a meeting conducted by Fernandinho after Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham in November 2020 that proved to be the 'turning point' in their pursuit of Premier League glory last season - which laid the foundations for their drastic turn in form after their worst start to a league campaign since 2008.

Fernandinho has clocked 350 appearances across all competitions during his eight seasons at Manchester City, which sets an average of more than 40 outings per season.

Txiki Begiristain provided his thoughts on the new deal, explaining, "He is an outstanding footballer – one of the best in the world in his position – and an exemplary professional."

“Since he arrived in 2013, his attitude and consistency have been exceptional, and he has developed into one of our most influential players."

“He is our captain, our leader and it is a position he has excelled in. There are a number of talented young players in our squad and, therefore, it is vital we have somebody with Fernandinho’s knowledge and experience."

“He remains an important player for us and we are delighted he has committed to another year.”

Fernandinho has been one of the most professional players to have put on the Manchester City shirt and his role off the pitch has not gone unnoticed - he played a vital role in helping the likes of Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Danilo settle at the club, whilst being a mentor for young stars such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

