OFFICIAL: John Stones Back In Manchester City Training

John Stones pulled up on the Monday before Manchester City's trip to Sevilla last week, but is already back in first-team training.

Pep Guardiola's side host Dortmund tomorrow on Match Day 2 of the Champions League campaign, and will be hoping to make it two wins from two in the competition.

Some of the injuries the team have been dealing with are finally starting to heal, which is a massive boost coming into a tough period.

John Stones is back in Manchester City training. IMAGO / Action Plus

John Stones was spotted in Manchester City training today, along with Aymeric Laporte. Laporte is getting back to full fitness after knee surgery at the end of last season, and is taking him time.

Stones pulled up with injury last week before City's trip to Sevilla, and didn't travel along with Kyle Walker.

Kyle Walker is still out with an injury that occurred during Manchester City's draw with Aston Villa, and Pep Guardiola confirmed he would indeed be out longer than John Stones.

It is not currently known whether the English centre-back is in contention to start tomorrow against Dortmund, or whether him training is just to get him back to full fitness.

Pep Guardiola will confirm all in his press conference today before the game tomorrow. Manuel Akanji impressed against Sevilla last week, and may be eager to face the team he joined City from tomorrow in Dortmund.

A big boost for Manchester City, in an important area on the pitch.

