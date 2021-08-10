Official: John Stones Signs New Man City Contract

Manchester City have announced that John Stones has penned a new five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, keeping him at the club until 2026.

With just a year left on his current contract, it was a priority for the club this summer to reward the defender with a new deal, after some fine performances for club and country.

There's no doubting John Stones has earned his new deal, which see's him recieve around £250,000 a week.

At the end of the 2019/2020 season, he was touted as one of the players that could move on from Manchester City, as manager Pep Guardiola looked to freshen up his squad.

However, he refused to leave and promised to fight for his place. This is despite the arrivals of two new centre-backs alongside an already established name in Aymeric Laporte, who were all ahead of him in the pecking order.

But he's not looked back since.

Speaking to the official club website, Stones explained, "I couldn’t be happier. I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus."

“Working with the manager is a dream – he has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day. The success we’ve had in the last four years has been incredible. To be a part of it has been a dream come true and I just want to continue winning."

“This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain also showed his happiness at John Stones signing his new contract with the club, explaining, "This is great news for our club. John is an exceptional footballer and a fantastic defender, whose attributes are well suited to our style of play."

“We knew when we signed him that we were getting a talented centre-back, but he has really matured in his five years here and, as we saw last season, is at the top of his game right now."

“John has been an important part of our recent success and we believe he can continue to help us achieve our goals, so for him to commit his best years to us is a major boost for the club."

Throughout Manchester City's 2020/2021 title winning campaign, John Stones formed an unbreakable partnership with new signing Ruben Dias. The pair were a key part of a team that won a record breaking 21 games on the bounce.

He was also part of a defence which kept 19 clean sheets in the Premier League - earning Ederson his third golden glove.

His form continued for his country too. In this summer's European Championship's, John Stones was a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's England side which reached the final, only conceding two goals in the process.

