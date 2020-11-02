SI.com
City Xtra
Official: Kyle Walker signs new deal with Puma

Freddie Pye

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has confirmed on his social media pages that he has signed a new sponsorship deal with German sportswear giants PUMA, after leaving his relationship with Nike earlier this year.

Despite wearing PUMA-manufactured boots for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign so far, and City's Champions League pursuit in Lisbon which ultimately ended with defeat against Lyon, the England international has only just confirmed the switch on Monday evening.

In a light-hearted Instagram reel that depicted the 30-year-old in a number of PUMA-manufactured sports gear, the City defender announced the news with the caption, "Delighted to start a new journey with PUMA football but still can’t decide what outfit to wear..."

City fans have been quick to take note of a fresh image of Kyle Walker dressed in the club's new goalkeeping kit - bringing back fond memories of that night at the San Siro, when the former Spurs defender was placed between the sticks following an injury and sending off to the club's only named goalkeepers on the night.

There had been suggestions that a switch to Adidas could have been on the cards, with the defender trialling their boots towards the back end of the 2019/20 season, however Walker has instead followed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola in signing a deal with the club's main kit manufacturer.

