Official: Liam Delap Signs Man City Contract Extension

Manchester City starlet Liam Delap has agreed a fresh three-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, the club have confirmed.

The striker has committed his future to the Sky Blues after renewing his previous deal at the club, which was set to expire in 2023.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest prospects from the City academy as he notched 24 goals in 20 outings for the Manchester outfit's U-23 side last season.

Despite attracting serious interest from the likes of Stoke City and Derby County in recent weeks, Delap is set to stay in east Manchester till at least 2026.

Following the confirmation of his contract extension at City, Delap said: "It’s obviously a massive achievement for me."

“I am so happy. I have been here now for two years and every day I have loved it. I have just loved the place and all the people. I can’t wait to do even more."

“I’ve got everything here. I’ve just fallen into place here and that’s why I’ve committed my future here," as quoted by the club's official website.

"There is always someone there to support you. They make you feel so welcome and you get the best coaching and the best players playing with you so it improves your game."

The English forward, who joined City from Derby County in 2019, made his senior debut for Pep Guardiola's side in their 5-2 defeat at home to Leicester City last season, and netted his first goal for the Premier League champions in their 2-1 victory against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

As per the information of Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News, there has been no change to Liam Delap's status at Manchester City for this season: 'Loads of clubs' still want the striker, City are also 'happy to keep him'.

It has been reported recently that Delap has returned to full fitness after an injury lay-off ahead of City's upcoming Premier League clash against Norwich City, but it remains to be seen if the youngster will feature against the Canaries as Guardiola will be keen to guide his side to their first win of the new campaign.

Millwall, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough were also credited with an interested in signing the teenager on a season-long loan, and it remains to be seen if Delap will be allowed to gain regular first-team minutes elsewhere for the season ahead.

