OFFICIAL: Luke Mbete Has Joined Huddersfield Town On Loan

The youngster was expected to be in the club's first-team plans but the signing of Manuel Akanji would have left Mbete as City's sixth-choice centre-back.

The 18-year-old is highly thought of at the club and appeared 20 times for the club's under-21 side in the Premier League 2 last season, impressing for the academy team.

The centre-back made his senior debut for the club last season and was also involved in City's friendly against Barcelona last week, but was forced to leave the pitch through the injury.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The defender made an appearance one appearance each in the FA Cup, EFL Cup and the Champions League last season, but only started in one of those games.

Given the signing of Akanji, the England under-19 international was unlikely to force his way into the squad this season, so the club have opted to send the youngster out on loan to Huddersfield.

Considering the Yorkshire club's current predicament Mbete is likely to receive a good deal of first-team football at the John Smith's stadium, with the Championship club currently second-bottom of the table in 23rd place.

It's been a Summer of upheaval for the West Yorkshire club, who lost key players Lewis O'Brien, Harry Toffolo, Naby Sarr, alongside Levi Colwill and Danel Sinani who returned to their respective parent clubs following The Terriers' Play-off final loss to Nottingham Forest.

As well as this, the club's head coach Carlos Corberan also left the club to join Greek side Olympiacos, after resigning from his post in July.

Speaking to the club's official website, Huddersfield's new head coach Danny Schofield spoke of his excitement after adding Mbete to his ranks. “Luke is a very exciting player who will add real balance and qualities to our First Team squad," Schofield said.

“As you would expect from someone who has had their football education at Manchester City, he is very comfortable in possession. He’s also blessed with genuine athletic qualities – he’s very fast across the ground – and he adds another left-sided option, which are very difficult to come by at this level."

While it will prove to be a baptism of fire for Mbete due to his new side's struggles, a successful season in the Championship could prove to be making of the central defender.

