Official: Man City announce signing of Ruben Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi joining Benfica

harryasiddall

Manchester City have completed the signing of Benfica's Ruben Dias for a fee of €68 million. The deal will also see Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi return to Portugal for a sum of €15 million, after five years of service in Manchester.

The long search for a Vincent Kompany replacement is finally over, with Ruben Dias becoming the marquee signature that the club have opted for - signing a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Dias has spent his entire career at Benfica, making the step up to the first-team in 2017. Since then, the 23-year-old has gone on to make 137 appearances, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.

It is expected that Ruben Dias will be the first choice right-sided centre-back, and will be aiming to form a strong partnership with French defender Aymeric Laporte. At six feet and one inch, Dias' aerial presence in both penalty areas will be vital as Manchester City look to push for both domestic and continental success in what would be Pep Guardiola's final season at the club.

As previously mentioned, Nicolas Otamendi has joined Benfica as part of the deal to bring Ruben Dias to the Etihad Stadium. 'The General' has been in Sky Blue since August 2015, winning six major trophies and establishing himself as a vital cog in the machine that earned Manchester City 100 points in their infamous Centurions campaign of 2017/18.

While we welcome Ruben Dias to Manchester, we wish Nicolas Otamendi every success in the next stage of his career over in Portugal!

