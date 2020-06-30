OFFICIAL: Man City complete signing of highly-rated Juventus forward

Juventus striker Pablo Moreno (18) has signed a contract that will see the teenager join Manchester City at the start of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City's bid to sign Moreno has been well-documented in the press over the past few days. City youngster Felix Correia will head in the opposite direction for a similar fee, creating a difference of around €500,000 in the Premier League side's favour.

Moreno (18), will join as part of an exchange deal that sees City's Portuguese winger Felix Correia leave for Turin. Moreno's contract is a four-year deal, and he is expected to spend his first season out on loan at one of CFG's sides; with Girona the most likely destination.

The Spaniard was yet to make his professional debut for Juventus but has been a highly rated youngster since his days in Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, where he notched over 200 goals in his five years there.

He is part of the Spain Under-18 setup and will be hoping to break into Manchester City's first team in the future, beginning by making an impression out on loan next season.

-----

