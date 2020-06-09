City Xtra
OFFICIAL: Man City confirm new assistant coach

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have confirmed the appointment of former Qingdao Huanghai head coach Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager.

The 54-year-old is widely regarded as being the mentor for Manchester City's Catalan coach, and an individual who played a significant role in inspiring Pep Guardiola to take up a managerial post with Barcelona's youth academy, when the pair worked together at Mexican club Dorados in 2006.

That relationship is set to be reunited with Lillo being confirmed by the club as a new member of the coaching team at the Etihad Stadium. Upon his arrival at the City Football Academy, Juanma Lillo spoke to the official club website:

I am delighted to have joined Manchester City’s coaching staff. My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team."

Manchester City has enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brand of beautiful football we have come to expect from this club and its manager. It’s a pleasure to become a part of this group and I hope to make an important contribution to the club’s success going forwards.”

Manchester City's Director of Football also relayed his view on the appointment to the club website:

We are delighted to welcome Juanma to Manchester City. His vast experience working across three continents and with some of the most famous names in world football will be an invaluable asset to Pep and his team. We look forward to him playing a vital role as we return to football.”

It is expected that the Spanish coach will sign a one-year deal with the club until the summer of 2021, although he will have the option to extend that deal.

Juanma Lillo will become the successor to Mikel Arteta, after the former Everton midfielder left his post at the Etihad Stadium to become head coach of Arsenal earlier on this year - the side who Manchester City face in nine days in the first game of 'Project Restart'.

