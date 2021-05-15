Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Official: Man City Learn 2021/22 Community Shield Opponents

Manchester City will face Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield at the start of the 2021/22 season.
Author:
Publish date:

The traditional curtain raiser features the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners from the previous season. Manchester City, as we already know, were confirmed as league winners on Tuesday for the third time in four years. 

Today, Leicester City won the 140th FA Cup final thanks to a phenomenal goal from Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

READ MORE: What injury is Kevin de Bruyne suffering from?

READ MORE: The Borussia Dortmund star backing Man City for European triumph

Pep Guardiola has so far got a 100% success rate in his two Community Shield fixtures. A Sergio Agüero brace in 2018 ensured a the first trophy in a season where Manchester City won the domestic quadruple. Only a year later, City retained their crown with a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool after drawing 1-1 in normal time.

This season the two sides have gone head to head twice, the Foxes had the beating of City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium via a Jamie Vardy hat-trick, however the Blues go their revenge at the King Power with a 2-0 win just last month. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

41520225
News

Official: Man City Learn 2021/22 Community Shield Opponents

28359199
News

Man City And Chelsea Competing For Less Prize Money In The Champions League Final

1002660016
News

What Pep Guardiola Has Said About Scott Carson After His Man City Debut

1002659981
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

1002659872
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

1002660276
News

What Pep Guardiola Has Said About Ferran Torres After His Premier League Hat-trick

1002660177
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Man City Transfer Plan Insight Regarding Striker Pursuit This Summer

1002660614
News

What Pep Guardiola Told Sky Sports About Man City's Win At Newcastle