Official: Man City Learn 2021/22 Community Shield Opponents

Manchester City will face Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield at the start of the 2021/22 season.

The traditional curtain raiser features the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners from the previous season. Manchester City, as we already know, were confirmed as league winners on Tuesday for the third time in four years.

Today, Leicester City won the 140th FA Cup final thanks to a phenomenal goal from Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Pep Guardiola has so far got a 100% success rate in his two Community Shield fixtures. A Sergio Agüero brace in 2018 ensured a the first trophy in a season where Manchester City won the domestic quadruple. Only a year later, City retained their crown with a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool after drawing 1-1 in normal time.

This season the two sides have gone head to head twice, the Foxes had the beating of City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium via a Jamie Vardy hat-trick, however the Blues go their revenge at the King Power with a 2-0 win just last month.

