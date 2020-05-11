City Xtra
OFFICIAL: Man City owners purchase NINTH club

Freddie Pye

The City Football Group have completed their ninth club investment since the takeover of Manchester City in 2008, with an investment in Belgian Second Division side Lommel S.K.

Despite the ongoing or imminent financial crisis that is set to hit football following the outbreak of coronavirus and the impact on the sport in general, Manchester City's owners appear to be unfazed and are continue to pursue their goal of creating a worldwide portfolio of clubs.

City Football Group Chief Executive, Ferran Soriano stated:

We are excited to welcome Lommel SK to City Football Group and to work together with the fans and the city to develop the Club. Belgium is one of Europe’s best football countries as demonstrated by the success of the national team and the development of world-class players, some of whom we know very well, like Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany.

This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent. We were attracted to Lommel’s culture, training facilities and commitment to youth development and we look forward to learning from their approach and helping the Club to evolve in the months and years ahead.”

Lommel SK plays its home games at the city-owned 8,000 capacity Soevereinstadion in Lommel, in the province of Limburg. Renowned for 'a strong Academy and focus on youth development, the history of the Club dates back almost a century', according to the official club statement.

HLN previously reported that City Football Group would complete the investment for free, although a sum of €2 million will be required to 'mitigate the existing debt' at the club.

The news follows heavy links between the City Football Group and Ligue 2 side AS Nancy, however the outbreak of coronavirus appears to have stalled negotiations, despite CFG maintaining a keen interest in completing their investment.

