OFFICIAL: Man City sign Dutch goalkeeper - beat Barcelona and Man United to the signing

Manchester City have beaten clubs including Barcelona, Ajax and Manchester United to the signature of 16-year-old goalkeeper Mikki van Sas.

The 16-year-old, highly rated young keeper is making the move to the City Football Academy under an initial scholarship, before signing a three year contract with City. The club are also expected to pay a “small sum” for the teenager who has signed from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht and represents the Netherlands at U16 level.

Utrecht technical director, Jordy Zuidam, has had this to say on the transfer: “Mikki said he really wanted to make this move and we see his transfer to Man City as a compliment to our youth academy. An agreement with City has been reached on transfer conditions and all parties are satisfied.“

Van Sas has had a rather impressive 2019/20 so far, having conceded just 15 goals in 13 appearances in the Preliminary U17 Eredivisie. He has also featured five times in the U17 Eredivisie, keeping two clean sheets and conceding seven goals. He has kept a total of eight clean sheets this season.

City have a relatively good track record when it comes to bringing goalkeepers through the ranks. Joe Hart, who went on to become both a fan favourite but also to win two Premier League titles, signed for the club as a teenager for under £1 million.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra