Official: Man City's Ruben Dias Wins Football Writers Player Of The Year

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has been awarded the prestigious Football Writers Player of the Year for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Portuguese international has become the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989, and the first Manchester City player since Raheem Sterling in 2019.

Since joining the club from Benfica at the start of the season, Dias has been imperious in the Blues defence. Forming a strong partnership with John Stones, Dias was vital in the clubs record 21 consecutive wins from November to February.

Speaking to the club's official website after receiving his award, the 24-year-old said, “It’s a huge privilege. I’m very, very happy (but) I could not have done it without the success of the team!”

“Everyone in the team deserves this award. Only by that was I – as a defender – able to be here to receive this prize."

After already securing the Premier League title and his first domestic trophy in the Carabao Cup, Dias will now have his sights firmly set on May 29th - where Manchester City face Chelsea in the Champions League final.

“It means something special because normally, the ones who finish the plays are the ones getting the spotlight but me receiving this prize is a major example of our team and the way we work – the way we build our game," Dias continued.

"It reflects all the togetherness we have on the pitch, the spirit in the team and how we perform."

