Official: Manchester City Announce Pep Guardiola Contract Until 2025

Following reports that Pep Guardiola had travelled to Abu Dhabi to meet with the club owners, Manchester City have announced the signing of a new two-year contract, which will see him continue his reign as manager until 2025.

Having become manager in 2016, the 51-year-old has gone on to lift four Premier League trophies, one FA Cup, and four EFL Cups, and will have overseen nine seasons at the club if he is to see out the new two-year deal.

Man City were beginning to make Cityzens sweat, with Guardiola's previous contract set to run out in the summer of 2023, but fans were under no illusion that the Spaniard would put pen to paper on another deal.

With a win percentage of 72.4% during his time at the club in all competitions, scoring 921 goals in the process, Guardiola is one of the most successful and decorated managers in the history of the club, claiming 11 major trophies so far.

Speaking to the club, Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue.

"He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has."

Pep Guardiola holding the Premier League trophy with Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now that the Spaniard's future is secured, City can begin to plan for the future once more.

Ilkay Gündoğan's future is dependent on Guardiola, meaning the German is much more likely to extend his stay at the Etihad, and youngsters rumoured to be linked with the club may become much more than rumours.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Report: Manchester City Withdrew From Cristiano Ronaldo Deal Despite Interview Claims - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Pep Guardiola Set To Extend Manchester City Contract - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

2022 World Cup: Ecuador Spoil Qatar's Party Defeating The Hosts In The Opening Game - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Barcelona Using World Cup To Scout Manchester City Duo - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

2022 World Cup: Wales' Star Players And Wildcard To Watch Out For - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More