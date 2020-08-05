OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké for a fee of £40 million, rising to £41 million with add-ons.

Earlier last week, various reports broke the news that the first official bid placed by Manchester City had been accepted by the recently relegated South-coast side. After travelling back from his post-season holiday with his family, Aké agreed personal terms on Wednesday afternoon and signed a five-year contract with the Blues.

Despite Bournemouth's relegation this season, Aké made a total of ZERO mistakes leading to goals - something which surely was a major issue in Manchester City's failed title defence this season.

The 25-year-old joins the club very highly-rated and someone Manchester City fans can rely on in central defence. Scoring two goals in the Premier League last season, Aké is also someone who can pose a real threat in the oppositions box from corners and free-kicks.

Welcome to Manchester, Nathan!

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra