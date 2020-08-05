City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké

harryasiddall

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké for a fee of £40 million, rising to £41 million with add-ons.

Earlier last week, various reports broke the news that the first official bid placed by Manchester City had been accepted by the recently relegated South-coast side. After travelling back from his post-season holiday with his family, Aké agreed personal terms on Wednesday afternoon and signed a five-year contract with the Blues.

AKE

Despite Bournemouth's relegation this season, Aké made a total of ZERO mistakes leading to goals - something which surely was a major issue in Manchester City's failed title defence this season.

The 25-year-old joins the club very highly-rated and someone Manchester City fans can rely on in central defence. Scoring two goals in the Premier League last season, Aké is also someone who can pose a real threat in the oppositions box from corners and free-kicks.

Welcome to Manchester, Nathan!

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City enquire about the availability of Atletico Madrid star

Manchester City have reportedly enquired with Atletico Madrid about the availability of young striker Joao Felix, in the hunt for their next prolific goal scorer.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City star to sit down with Pep Guardiola to discuss his future - Barcelona plan €10 million bid

Manchester City defender Eric García wants to sit down and talk to Pep Guardiola after the Champions League, and from there his future will be decided.

Danny Lardner

Rangers join the chase for 600 goal Man City youngster - RB Leipzig and Man United also interested

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Scottish giants Rangers have joined the chase for highly-rated Man City and England youth forward Charlie McNeil.

Jack Walker

Exclusive: Nathan Ake arrives in Manchester ahead of Man City transfer

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake travelled to Manchester on Tuesday night to complete his move to Manchester City, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Man City agree personal terms with centre-back - move to be completed 'shortly'

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, ahead of a £41 million transfer to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'retain' their interest in two key centre-back targets

Manchester City are retaining their interest in both Kalidou Koulibaly and Pau Torres, despite agreeing a fee for Bournemouth's Nathan Aké.

Danny Lardner

Details surrounding Ferran Torres' Man City contract emerge

Manchester City have built-in 12 add-ons into the deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres. Of those 12, about five are 'easily' achievable while the other seven are 'more difficult' to achieve.

Danny Lardner

Nathan Ake to join Man City 'within the next week' - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #9

It's been the biggest day yet in Manchester City's 2020 summer transfer window, as their first signing of the season was announced. Here's a round-up of every piece of news and gossip from a busy 24 hours...

Nathan Allen

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia

Manchester City have officially completed the signing of 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for a fee reportedly around €25 million plus various add-ons.

harryasiddall

Borussia Dortmund have moved to sign Man City winger - PSG also interested

Borussia Dortmund have moved to sign Manchester City winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to Sami Mokbel at the Daily Mail.

Danny Lardner