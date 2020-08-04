City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia

harryasiddall

Manchester City have officially completed the signing of 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for a fee reportedly around €25 million plus various add-ons.

The winger joins the club very highly-rated; with his natural talent and eagerness to learn predicted to flourish under Pep Guardiola's stewardship. 

Since Leroy Sané's departure to Bayern Munich, various candidates have been muted as being potential replacements. But it seems Torres has stood out amongst the rest and his raw talent is something City fans can look forward too. 

Ferran-Torres

The Spaniard has signed a five-year-deal at the Etihad, keeping him at the club until 2025. Unlike Valencia however, he will face tough competition for his spot from Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez - already established members of the squad. 

In La Liga last season, Torres contributed to eight goals in over 30 games. However, his ability to beat a man in a one-vs-one situation created numerous chances for his teammates. 

Certainly a player that'll catch the eye. Welcome to Manchester, Ferran!

TORRES1

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Borussia Dortmund have moved to sign Man City winger - PSG also interested

Borussia Dortmund have moved to sign Manchester City winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to Sami Mokbel at the Daily Mail.

Danny Lardner

Man City negotiating with Rangers over fee for forward - contract already signed

Manchester City have agreed a contract with Rangers youngster Adedire Mebude (16), and are in talks with the SPL side about a compensation fee.

markgough96

The City Xtra Podcast | #8 - New Kits, Transfer Updates, and a Real Test

We're back with another episode of The City Xtra Podcast! In this week's episode we look at Manchester City's transfer business, the new home and away kits, and how we're going to prepare to face Real Madrid.

City Xtra

Serie A giants an 'enticing' option for Man City midfielder - former club a 'formidable opponent' in the bidding

David Silva (34) is currently deliberating what to do next in his career. Lazio are willing to offer the Spaniard €6m over two seasons (including bonuses), however his former club Valencia may try and sway his decision.

Sam Puddephatt

Breaking: Ferran Torres signs Man City contract - paperwork and medicals completed

Ferran Torres has signed his Manchester City contract, with all the necessary paperwork and medicals completed in Barcelona on Tuesday morning, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Freddie Pye

Man City centre-back offered a new contract - future 'in the hands' of his agent

Eric Garcia (19) is currently stalling after Manchester City offered him a new contract. The Spanish defender is taking a while to review his potential options with his agent, Iván de la Peña, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Sam Puddephatt

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both interested in Man City youngster

Manchester City youngster Keyendrah Simmonds is subject to interest over the Pennines, from both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Harry Winters

Man City to send top officials to Barcelona to oversee the signing of La Liga star

Ferran Torres will undergo his Manchester City medical at a clinic in Barcelona 'first thing' on Tuesday, with the club's top officials all present according to David Alonso as relayed by El Transistor.

Freddie Pye

Contract On The Table For Man City Star - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #7

From youth incomings to legends departing, today's transfer rumours had it all. With a hectic day of potential buys and sales, there's a lot to cover in today's transfer round-up.

harryasiddall

Man City 'pressing' for Barcelona full-back - however player is reluctant to move

Manchester City are reportedly 'pressing' for Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto, according to Spanish newspaper Sport via Sport Witness.

Harry Winters