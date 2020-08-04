OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia

Manchester City have officially completed the signing of 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for a fee reportedly around €25 million plus various add-ons.

The winger joins the club very highly-rated; with his natural talent and eagerness to learn predicted to flourish under Pep Guardiola's stewardship.

Since Leroy Sané's departure to Bayern Munich, various candidates have been muted as being potential replacements. But it seems Torres has stood out amongst the rest and his raw talent is something City fans can look forward too.

The Spaniard has signed a five-year-deal at the Etihad, keeping him at the club until 2025. Unlike Valencia however, he will face tough competition for his spot from Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez - already established members of the squad.

In La Liga last season, Torres contributed to eight goals in over 30 games. However, his ability to beat a man in a one-vs-one situation created numerous chances for his teammates.

Certainly a player that'll catch the eye. Welcome to Manchester, Ferran!

