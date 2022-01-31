Official: Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Julian Alvarez From River Plate

Manchester City have today confirmed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate, with the 22-year-old rejoining his previous club on loan until the end of the season.

The Argentine forward has completed the switch to the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of £14 million, with Julian Alvarez expected to become a part of Pep Guardiola's squad from the 2022/23 season onwards.

In a statement on mancity.com, the club have confirmed the youngster has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Alvarez has been earning rave reviews from around Europe, with his impressive performances for River Plate last season in their storm to becoming Argentine Primera División champions.

In 33 appearances for the club, he scored 19 goals, provided a further eight assists - impressive statistics for such a young player.

Despite interest from around Europe for Julian Alvarez - including local rivals Manchester United, and super clubs such as Real Madrid - it is Manchester City who confirmed the signing this morning.

With Manchester City's pursuit of a Sergio Agüero replacement still ongoing, it is unknown whether Julian Alvarez is seen as the eventual replacement for the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

However, the understanding from various quarters at present is that the signing of Julian Alvarez will not impact Manchester City's intentions of signing a high-profile centre-forward during the upcoming summer.

Whether Alvarez is seen as the person tasked with replacing Sergio Agüero, the club's all-time leading goalscorer remains to be seen, however, the youngster definitely has a bright future for club and country.

Everyone at City Xtra would like to welcome Julian to the club and look forward to seeing him in a blue shirt soon!

