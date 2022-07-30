Official: Manchester City Goalkeeper Cieran Slicker Joins Rochdale On Loan

Cieran Slicker has officially joined League Two side Rochdale on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Slicker played 14 times for City's under-21s in the Premier League 2 last season, keeping five clean sheets. The 19-year-old was a solid performer in the development league but it is clear the club believe the youngster's progression will be best served out on loan, with regular first-team minutes.

The keeper has been in the Cityzens' youth teams since the age of nine and has progressed through each age group until he signed his first contract in 2020. However, the youngster is still yet to play a game for City's senior team.

Slicker's performances for City have also earned him call-ups to his national team. The keeper represents Scotland and has gained five caps for their under-21 side.

The youngster is now set for his first spell away from the club, joining League Two outfit Rochdale. Speaking to the club's website, Slicker commented on the move, saying: “I’m buzzing. “When I first got the information about Rochdale (wanting to sign me) I was really excited about the opportunity it was going to bring for me.

“I’m ready for a new challenge which I’m excited for. The aim for me is to play games on a bigger stage. The Academy games are good but I think I’ve kind of past that stage now and I’m ready to kick on.”

Slicker is one of many City academy players to have left the club on loan this window, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Yan Couto, Tommy Doyle, Lewis Fiorini and Callum Doyle all leaving the club temporarily this season.

