Skip to main content

Official: Manchester City Goalkeeper Cieran Slicker Joins Rochdale On Loan

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cieran Slicker has officially joined League Two side Rochdale on a season-long loan from Manchester City. 

Slicker played 14 times for City's under-21s in the Premier League 2 last season, keeping five clean sheets. The 19-year-old was a solid performer in the development league but it is clear the club believe the youngster's progression will be best served out on loan, with regular first-team minutes. 

The keeper has been in the Cityzens' youth teams since the age of nine and has progressed through each age group until he signed his first contract in 2020. However, the youngster is still yet to play a game for City's senior team. 

Slicker
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Slicker's performances for City have also earned him call-ups to his national team. The keeper represents Scotland and has gained five caps for their under-21 side. 

The youngster is now set for his first spell away from the club, joining League Two outfit Rochdale. Speaking to the club's website, Slicker commented on the move, saying: “I’m buzzing. “When I first got the information about Rochdale (wanting to sign me) I was really excited about the opportunity it was going to bring for me.

“I’m ready for a new challenge which I’m excited for. The aim for me is to play games on a bigger stage. The Academy games are good but I think I’ve kind of past that stage now and I’m ready to kick on.”

Slicker is one of many City academy players to have left the club on loan this window, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Yan Couto, Tommy Doyle, Lewis Fiorini and Callum Doyle all leaving the club temporarily this season. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Want £50million Or Nothing From Manchester City In Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
Haaland
News

Report: Erling Haaland In Contention To Play Against Liverpool Tomorrow

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Laporta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Joan Laporta Speaks Out On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Rumours

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Marc Cucurella Feels Brighton's £50million Asking Price Is Unrealistic

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Have Decided They Will Try To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Moreno
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Youngster Pablo Moreno Is Set To Join Marítimo

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago
Herrera_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midifielder Yangel Herrera 'Close' To Joining Girona On Loan

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Brighton Manager Graham Potter Comments On Marc Cucurella Amid Transfer Request Reports

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago