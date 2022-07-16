Official: Manchester City Youngster Lewis Fiorini Has Joined Blackpool On Loan

Lewis Fiorini has officially joined Blackpool on a season-long loan from Manchester City. The midfielder is one of many young City players to be loaned out this season, as the club seek to find playing opportunities for their academy players.

Fiorini spent last season on loan at League One side Lincoln. The youngster impressed in his spell at the Imps, providing 10 goal contributions from midfield last campaign.

IMAGO / ANP

The 20-year-old has been at City for almost a decade, but is yet to play for their senior team. Fiorini has instead spent the last two seasons on loan at NAC Breda and Lincoln respectively, and proved to be a solid performer for both clubs.

Having looked comfortable in League One, a move to the Championship seemed like a logical step for Fiorini. Speaking to Blackpool's official website after signing for the club on loan, he said: “I’m buzzing to be here and looking forward to the season ahead.

“I had options to go elsewhere, but coming to Blackpool was exactly what I wanted to do, especially having worked with the gaffer before. I pride myself on providing the team with goals and assists, and hopefully I can do that at the next step-up in the Championship. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fiorini adapted to life in League one quickly and it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to do the same in the Championship. Given how quickly the youngster has adapted to professional football, you'd back him to give a good account of himself at a higher level this season.

