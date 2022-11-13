Official: Manchester City's Erling Haaland Set To Miss Norway Friendly

Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland is set to miss Norway's friendly against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday.

Following the postponement of the Premier League, due to the commencement of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Norway are set to play friendlies, having missed out on qualification for the world's biggest football tournament.

However, the Norweigan FA have confirmed that the star striker will be missing from the match in Dublin, despite the anticipation of him playing aiding the selling of over 45,000 tickets.

(Photo by IMAGO / PA Images)

Haaland has been plagued by injury this month, having missed games against Sevilla and Leicester City with a bruised foot.

The Man City star looked to have overcome the injury, coming on against Fulham to score a vital winning penalty before starting against Brentford on Saturday. However, Haaland is confirmed to miss Norway's first fixture.

This season, Haaland has scored 18 goals in 13 Premier League games, with five more notched in the UEFA Champions League. He also has three assists to make it 26 goal contributions in 18 games in all competitions.

