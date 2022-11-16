Official: Manchester City's Etihad Stadium Shortlisted In UK And Ireland 2028 Euro Bid

The UK and Ireland's bid to host UEFA European Championship 2028 has been submitted, with Manchester City's Etihad Stadium included in the 14 shortlisted host stadia.

Matches could be taking place in England at Wembley, Villa Park, Everton Stadium, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley, Etihad Stadium, St James' Park, Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, in Dublin at the Aviva Arena and Croke Park, in Belfast at the Casement Park Stadium, in Glasgow at Hampden Park and Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Only 10 of the submitted 14 options will be selected and submitted to UEFA in April 2023.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

For a stadium to be considered, the venue must have a capacity of at least 30,000. With an official capacity of 53,400, the home of Man City could very much be in contention to host games for Euro 2028.

The home nations face competition from Turkey to host Euro 2028. The last time England hosted the competition was in 1996, with Turkey having never hosted since the competition's foundation in 1958.

