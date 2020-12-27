NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Official: Pep Guardiola beats Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to prestigious coaching accolade

Pep Guardiola has been named as the Coach of the Century for 2001 - 2020 at this year's Globe Soccer Awards, beating off competition from the likes of Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson.
Author:
Publish date:

Pep Guardiola has been named as the Coach of the Century for 2001 - 2020 at this year's Globe Soccer Awards, beating off competition from the likes of Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The prestigious ceremony is the annual awards given for excellence across football and is organised by Silva International Investments and Tommaso Bendoni. Globe Soccer organises an official Gala Dinner held in Dubai, with the leading footballing names from all continents attending the event.

The 2020 edition saw an award handed out for 'Coach of the Century' for the period between 2001 and 2020 - pitching the likes of Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Didier Deschamps and Joachim Low up against one another.

It has been announced this afternoon that former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, and now the current coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has been named as the recipient of the award.

EqAsATGW8AMLgV8

Full list of nominations:

- Sir Alex Ferguson

- Carlo Ancelotti

- Didier Deschamps

- Joachim Löw

- Joachim Mourinho

- Felipe Scolari

- Marcello Lippi

- Vincente Del Bosque

- Zinedine Zidane

Winning precisely 30 trophies over the course of his career spanning from his first position at Barcelona B through to his current role as first-team coach of Manchester City, it is hard to not justify Guardiola's receiving of such an award.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-brom
News

Official: Pep Guardiola beats Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to prestigious coaching accolade

PCN
Match Coverage

"We need him, absolutely. We have to be careful." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Everton)

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (12)
News

IIkay Gundogan names demand of Man City team mates following Newcastle victory

manchester-city-v-west-bromwich-albion-premier-league-10
Transfer Rumours

La Liga club emerge as 'serious suitors' for Man City star - given 'encouragement' in recent weeks

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (9)
News

Pep Guardiola labels Man City defender as 'incredible' following outstanding Boxing Day performance

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league
News

Pep Guardiola sends bold message to Man City squad after Newcastle victory

PR
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United (PL)

WhatsApp Image 2020-12-26 at 18.51.06
Match Coverage

Nathan Aké starts at left-back, Ferran Torres up-front - Man City vs Newcastle (Team News)

fc-barcelona-v-rcd-espanyol-liga-bbva
Transfer Rumours

"He's coming home!" - Man City fans react as Lionel Messi opens up on relationship with Pep Guardiola