Official: Pep Guardiola beats Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to prestigious coaching accolade

Pep Guardiola has been named as the Coach of the Century for 2001 - 2020 at this year's Globe Soccer Awards, beating off competition from the likes of Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The prestigious ceremony is the annual awards given for excellence across football and is organised by Silva International Investments and Tommaso Bendoni. Globe Soccer organises an official Gala Dinner held in Dubai, with the leading footballing names from all continents attending the event.

The 2020 edition saw an award handed out for 'Coach of the Century' for the period between 2001 and 2020 - pitching the likes of Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Didier Deschamps and Joachim Low up against one another.

It has been announced this afternoon that former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, and now the current coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has been named as the recipient of the award.

Full list of nominations:

- Sir Alex Ferguson

- Carlo Ancelotti

- Didier Deschamps

- Joachim Löw

- Joachim Mourinho

- Felipe Scolari

- Marcello Lippi

- Vincente Del Bosque

- Zinedine Zidane

Winning precisely 30 trophies over the course of his career spanning from his first position at Barcelona B through to his current role as first-team coach of Manchester City, it is hard to not justify Guardiola's receiving of such an award.

