OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola signs a two-year contract extension at Man City

Pep Guardiola has today signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City.

His current contract will now see the Catalan boss in Manchester for a total of seven years - the longest commitment he's ever made to a club.

Speaking to the clubs official website, Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak had this to say: “It is testament to the qualities of the man that Pep Guardiola’s passion and intelligent approach are now woven into the very fabric of the football we play and our culture as Club. That impact has been central to our success during his tenure and it is why I am delighted that he shares our view that there is so much more to be achieved both on and off the field..."

Mubarak continued; “Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire Club. It also goes to the stability and creativity at the heart of our football operations. Importantly it is a validation of the football structure and philosophy that has been built over more than a decade and to which he has contributed so much.

I’m sure all City fans share my delight in this new agreement and in anticipating the exciting opportunities that, with continued hard work, are there to be taken.”

Guardiola himself has spoken about his delight of signing a new deal; "Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the Club and in the city itself- from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the Chairman and Owner. Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the Owner, Chairman, Ferran and Txiki have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season."

Guardiola finished by saying; "The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that.”

First broke by Lu Martin this morning, the Catalan boss has agreed to another one year contract with the option to extend by a further year if he's still satisfied with the performance he is receiving from his players. However, it now appears that it is not an option to extend, but in fact an obligation unless officially terminated.

All season long the questions have been asked and it seems as though Guardiola feels he's able to continue as manager and hunt for more success. He's already won two Premier League titles as well as an FA Cup and three League cups in charge of the Blues; but the all important Champions League trophy will be the next target.

A few minutes later, journalist Jack Gaughan also confirmed talks took place over the international break where Pep Guardiola definitively came to the conclusion that he could continue until possibly beyond the 2021/22 season.

It had also been claimed by the Mail that the club were in the dark when it came to Guardiola's thoughts regarding his contract at the club, and a decision came unexpectedly.

