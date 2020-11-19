SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola signs a two-year contract extension at Man City

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola has today signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City.

His current contract will now see the Catalan boss in Manchester for a total of seven years - the longest commitment he's ever made to a club. 

Speaking to the clubs official website, Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak had this to say: “It is testament to the qualities of the man that Pep Guardiola’s passion and intelligent approach are now woven into the very fabric of the football we play and our culture as Club. That impact has been central to our success during his tenure and it is why I am delighted that he shares our view that there is so much more to be achieved both on and off the field..."

Mubarak continued; “Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire Club. It also goes to the stability and creativity at the heart of our football operations. Importantly it is a validation of the football structure and philosophy that has been built over more than a decade and to which he has contributed so much.

I’m sure all City fans share my delight in this new agreement and in anticipating the exciting opportunities that, with continued hard work, are there to be taken.”

Image placeholder title
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Guardiola himself has spoken about his delight of signing a new deal; "Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the Club and in the city itself- from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the Chairman and Owner. Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the Owner, Chairman, Ferran and Txiki have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season."

Guardiola finished by saying; "The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that.”

First broke by Lu Martin this morning, the Catalan boss has agreed to another one year contract with the option to extend by a further year if he's still satisfied with the performance he is receiving from his players. However, it now appears that it is not an option to extend, but in fact an obligation unless officially terminated.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

All season long the questions have been asked and it seems as though Guardiola feels he's able to continue as manager and hunt for more success. He's already won two Premier League titles as well as an FA Cup and three League cups in charge of the Blues; but the all important Champions League trophy will be the next target. 

A few minutes later, journalist Jack Gaughan also confirmed talks took place over the international break where Pep Guardiola definitively came to the conclusion that he could continue until possibly beyond the 2021/22 season.

It had also been claimed by the Mail that the club were in the dark when it came to Guardiola's thoughts regarding his contract at the club, and a decision came unexpectedly. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City are 'actively pursuing' deal for Barcelona forward - €80-90M valuation mentioned for January window

Manchester City are reportedly now 'actively pursuing' a deal for Lionel Messi and are looking to 'potentially' sign the Barcelona forward in the January transfer window, according to the latest claims.

Freddie Pye

by

mancityscot

“I would say that at this time, the reason I signed the contract is for our chairman." - Pep Guardiola reacts to signing a contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has this morning signed a two-year extension to his current contract - keeping him at the club until 2023.

harryasiddall

Outspoken La Liga President claims Man City are "financed differently" in latest outburst

As both the January transfer window and Barcelona presidential elections loom, rumours around Lionel Messi’s future are beginning to re-emerge. Today, outspoken La Liga president Javier Tebas, has had his say on the matter....

Harry Winters

by

Sonski

"I was crying" - Man City star's family member reveals emotional reaction to recent fixture

Ferran Torres' grandfather has revealed he could not contain his emotion when he watched his grandson score a hattrick against Germany.

markgough96

Man City show interest in La Liga attacking midfield starlet - player has two-years left on current deal

Manchester City have been showing an interest in Valencia starlet Kang-in Lee. The 19-year old has two-years left on his current deal and it's reported by Rafa Martin that City could take advantage of that situation.

harryasiddall

Man City stance on Lionel Messi move revealed ahead of January transfer window

Manchester City have retained interest in Lionel Messi and are ready to go back in for him in January.

Adam Booker

Ferran Torres was able to join La Liga side in 2017 for just €8M - phone call from Man City boss persuaded move in 2020

New summer signing Ferran Torres has turned many heads so far this season for Manchester City. After the departure of Leroy Sane there were big attacking shoes to be filled in Pep Guardiola’s City side.

Adam Booker

Man City 'relaunch' for long-chased summer target - €60 million fee mentioned

Neapolitan news source AreaNapoli, as translated by Sport Witness, have shared news from journalist Fabio Santini that Manchester City have relaunched for Kalidou Koulibaly - offering €60 million.

Adam Booker

City Xtra Writers: An Honest Assessment - 2020/21 So Far

In what has been an unexpected and rather unconventional start to the season for many top-flight teams, Manchester City have had a stuttering start to their 2020/21 season with just three wins from their opening seven league matches.

Harry Winters

Man City begin search for next manager, despite potential Pep Guardiola extension - two key names identified

Manchester City have started the search for their potential next manager, whether Pep Guardiola leaves at the end of the season or not.

Nathan Allen