Official: Pep Guardiola Tests Negative For COVID-19

Pep Guardiola has tested negative for COVID-19, after the Catalan returned an inconclusive test earlier today.

The Catalan boss travelled to Barcelona with Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain to attend Sergio Agüero's farewell press conference on Wednesday, where the 33-year-old striker announced his retirement from professional football.

Agüero confirmed that heart and chest problems have forced him to hang his boots just six months into his move to Barcelona following a trophy-laden spell in the east side of Manchester between 2011 and 2021.

It was then reported on Thursday afternoon that Pep Guardiola had returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test ahead of Manchester City's trip to face Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend.

Since then, Guardiola's customary pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash at St. James' Park was cancelled as the 50-year-old awaited the result of a COVID-19 PCR test to confirm his availability for the dugout on Sunday.

However, it has now been confirmed by various sources that Pep Guardiola has tested negative for Covid-19, will be free to take training tomorrow, and will be on the touchline for City's game against Newcastle on Sunday.

The Premier League champions maintained their rich vein of form with a sensational 7-0 victory against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium in mid-week, with Kevin De Bruyne running the show on his return to the lineup.

Manchester City could extend their winning streak in the Premier League to eight games with a win in Tyneside at the weekend, as the Sky Blues look to remain clear of Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the league table.

