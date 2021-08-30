Official: Ruben Dias Signs New Six-Year Contract At Man City

Ruben Dias has signed a new six-year contract with Manchester City this morning, the club have announced.

The Portuguese international joined Manchester City from Benfica last September and instantly transformed the defence. For then a club record £63 million, Dias arrived at the Etihad Stadium with high expectations.

Forming a formidable partnership with fellow central defender John Stones, Dias played a crucial part in a very successful 2020/21 campaign - securing both the Premier League and Carabao Cup titles.

Signing a new six-year deal today, Dias has extended his stay in blue till at least 2027. Speaking to the club's official website, Dias shared his delight in signing a contract extension.

“I’m very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year," the 24-year-old began.

“Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad."

Dias has drastically improved a struggling Manchester City defence, but the defender was quick to thank his teammates and backroom staff for his personal development since arriving in Manchester.

“I would also like to thank Pep and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve," Dias continued.

“To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more."

“Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful this season and beyond.”

