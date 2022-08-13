Official: Six Manchester City Players Have Been Nominated For This Years Ballon D'or

France Football have released their 30-man shortlist for their annual Ballon D'or award, with a total of six Manchester players making the cut.

The nominations follow an incredibly successful 2021/22 season for The Cityzens as the club won yet another Premier League trophy after a close title race with rivals Liverpool.

The title battle between the two clubs dragged on to the last day of the season in which it looked like City were destined to lose out on the trophy. The Sky Blues found themselves 2-0 down to Aston Villa in a game they had to win to secure the title, but ultimately turned the game on its head thanks to a Rodri goal and an Ilkay Gundogan brace.

Thanks to City's impressive Premier League campaign five players from that squad (as well as one new signing) have made the 30-man shortlist for the 2022 Ballon D'or award.

Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Joao Cancelo and new arrival Erling Haaland have all been nominated for the honour. Out of all of City's nominees, you would assume that the likeliest recipients of the award would be either Haaland or De Bruyne.

De Bruyne was The Cityzens' key player last season and was voted as the club's Player of the Season as well as the Premier League's best player, while Haaland was on fire once again for his former club Borussia Dortmund, scoring 29 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

But despite both men's impressive seasons, the favourite for this year's award would have to be Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid man was in outstanding form last season, scoring 44 goals and registering 15 assists in 46 games, as well as winning the Champions League, La Liga, Supercopa de Espana and winning the UEFA Super Cup just a few days ago.

While this year's award will most likely be given to Benzema, many City players could be in with a shout for the honour next season if the club continue their fine record in the Premier League and finally secure a Champions League trophy.

