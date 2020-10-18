SI.com
City Xtra
Official verdict on controversial Sergio Aguero moment from Man City vs Arsenal revealed

Shruti Sadbhav

Sergio Aguero returned to the Manchester City squad after spending months on the sideline, recovering from a knee injury. During the match against Arsenal, Aguero put his hand around lineswoman, Sian Massey-Ellis, evidently angering a section of spectators. 

Several onlookers took to Twitter to criticise the Manchester City star striker for his actions and went as far as categorising it as an 'assault' - subsequently demanding a punishment of some sort for the same. However, it now appears that no action will be taken against the Argentine international for placing his hand on the shoulder of the match official, as reported by Jamie Jackson for The Guardian. 

The article further claims that according to the rules, touching an official is not offence unless it is done in an ‘aggressive or threatening manner’. PGMOL reportedly don’t categorise Aguero’s actions as either aggressive or threatening. Thus, ‘no retrospective action will be taken' against the 32-year-old Manchester City player. 

After the match, City boss Pep Guardiola was also asked about the incident. He defended his striker by saying that Aguero is ‘one of the nicest people he knows’. He further insisted that people should ‘look for problems’ in other situations and not this one. 

