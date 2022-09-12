OFFICIAL: Wolves v Manchester City WILL Go Ahead As Planned

Following the fixture cancellations in the Premier League this weekend, there were fears that all of the games this forthcoming weekend would also face the same fate.

Every match in the country was called off this weekend as a 'mark of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last Thursday.

The monarch's funeral is set to be held next Monday, which led to fears that there would be an insufficient number of police officers available to cover this weekend's fixtures.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, following conversations with 'clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities' the Premier League has revealed that only three matches have been called off, with seven games in total still set to go ahead this weekend.

In an official statement, a spokesman for the league said: "Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

"In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches."

The three games that have been called off are Chelsea v Liverpool, Manchester United v Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace.

City's match against Wolves at Molineux is still set to be played, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30 pm this Saturday.

The Sky Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways after failing to beat Aston Villa in their previous match.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: