Official: Yangel Herrera Joins Girona On Loan From Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera has completed a season-long loan move to La Liga club Girona.

The Venezuela international was signed by City in 2017 but has been loaned out every season since arriving in Manchester. Herrera was immediately sent to City Football Group club New York City FC for two seasons upon signing for The Cityzens, before spending the next three years on in Spain.

Herrera joined Huesca for the second half of the 2018/19 season before spending the next two seasons with Granada, where he impressed for the Andalusian side. The midfielder would then join Espanyol for the 2021/22 campaign.

Herrera will now play for his fourth Spanish club in fellow City Football Group side Girona. The holding midfielder joins on a season-long loan deal for the 2022/23 season, with his long-term future at his parent club yet to be resolved.

The Venezuelan's future at City is uncertain, with the midfielder heading into the last two years of his contract. Once Herrera has completed his loan spell with Girona he will be heading into the last year of his current deal, meaning City are at risk of losing the 24-year-old on a free transfer.

It seems evident that Herrera is never going to break into The Cityzens' first team and a permanent move to Girona could be a logical next step. The relationship between the two clubs is obviously very strong due to the City Football Group links, meaning a deal could be arranged with ease.

This would mean City could avoid losing the player on a free transfer in the next window and the Football Group could earn even more money if they opted to sell the player once he was under contract with Girona.

It remains unclear what the plan for Herrera is, with there being little information on how City plan to manage his future once his loan deal with Girona is completed. However, considering the club have invested so much time into the 24-year-old, it would seem strange for them to allow the defensive midfielder to leave the club on a free transfer.

