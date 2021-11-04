Official: Zack Steffen Signs New Bumper Contract at Man City

Zack Steffen has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City on Thursday afternoon, the club have announced.

The 26-year-old's new deal will now keep him in Sky Blue until at least 2025, potentially taking his stay at the Etihad Stadium to a total of six years.

The USA international joined the club in the summer of 2019, from MLS side Columbus Crew for a fee of around £6 million.

Upon his arrival in Manchester, the 26-year-old enjoyed a loan spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf - where he made 18 appearances - before rejoining Pep Guardiola's squad and becoming Ederson's permanent deputy.

The American international has since gone on to make 16 appearances for the Blues - mainly in the domestic cup competitions.

His most notable start came in Manchester City's Carabao Cup final victory over Tottenham Hotspur in April 2021.

Speaking to Manchester City's official website, Steffen has gave his initial reaction to signing fresh terms:

"This is a fantastic moment me - I am so happy to be committing my future to Manchester City,” Steffen told mancity.com.

“In my opinion, this is the best team in world football, with the best manager and best coaching setup. It’s a privilege to be here and contribute to this team achieving its targets."

“I feel I learn every day and I have definitely improved as a goalkeeper since coming here. I contributed to our success last season, which was an amazing experience."

“I want to keep pushing Ederson every single day and take my chances when they arrive.”

Zack Steffen has shown himself on multiple occasions to be more than capable of using his feet and starting attacks in the 'Pep Guardiola way'.

This new deal reflects the Catalan's confidence in Steffen and the American's happiness at being a part of such a star-studded squad, competing at the very highest level.

The goalkeeper will have ambitions of playing more regular football, and will continue to look to push Ederson for the starting spot.

