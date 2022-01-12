"Officially a Bigger Club", "Banter Era Confirmed!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Major Financial Landmark Over Man United

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to news that the club have overtaken Manchester United for revenue for the first time in their history last season.

Having a cross-town rival that has won 20 league titles is always a tough situation for Manchester City fans. Particularly during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign as manager, where the Red Devil's captured 13 Premier League's.

Before the takeover in 2008, City had only won two top-flight titles - in 1936/37 and 1967/68. The gap in major honours between the two sides continued to grow with every passing year, but the Abu Dhabi Group's investment changed that.

By pumping money into the club to rejuvenate East Manchester and build a formidable football team, Manchester City have enjoyed a sustained period of success that began with the FA Cup triumph in 2011.

Since then, a talented collective of managers and players have contributed to five Premier League titles, six League Cup's, and another FA Cup win.

Whilst on the other side of the city, Manchester United have failed to lift the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Now, after all this success, there has been another landmark achievement for the Blues off the pitch.

According to The Athletic, Manchester City overtook Manchester United for revenue for the first time in their history last season. City recorded a total operating revenue of €644M, while United totalled €557M in revenue.

As expected, plenty of Manchester City supporters have reacted to this news over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the vast majority keen to point out the growing gap in quality between how both clubs are run.

Here are a few of our favourites:

