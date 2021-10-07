    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    "Oh Dear It's Begun", "Why Always Us" - Plenty of Man City Fans Are Reacting to Newcastle United's Reported Approach for Club Director

    Manchester City fans have been reacting on social media on Thursday, following reports of a planned approach from Newcastle United for academy director Jason Wilcox.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The North-East club are reportedly on the verge of a groundbreaking takeover from a Saudi Arabian consortium, in a move that could not only change the face of Newcastle United, but also the competitive nature of the Premier League.

    With such a high-profile takeover also comes changes both on and off the pitch, and an exclusive report from the Telegraph on Thursday revealed that one man at director level with the Etihad Stadium has been identified as a candidate for a new role at St James' Park.

    READ MORE: Man City legend offers to speak with Erling Haaland representative

    READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne admits regret over pain-killing ankle injection

    This is according to the information of Sam Wallace, who reports that Newcastle’s prospective new owners are considering a move to appoint a sporting director, with Manchester City's academy director Jason Wilcox labelled as being 'among those considered a suitable candidate'.

    Following the news relayed via City Xtra, plenty of City supporters were keen to react to the claims, with many seeing the story as being all too predictable given the nature of the changes at Newcastle United.

    While some were seemingly left distressed at the possibility of Wilcox being the first of several names to make the switch further north, some were almost begging the Magpies' prospective new owners to raid City further.

    READ MORE: Man City noted as having 40% chance of signing 21-goal striker

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola drives City charge for major Carabao Cup rule change

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_33316670
    News

    "Oh Dear It's Begun", "Why Always Us" - Plenty of Man City Fans Are Reacting to Newcastle United's Reported Approach for Club Director

    52 seconds ago
    sipa_35393871
    News

    "League Ain't Ready For This", "What News to Wake Up To!" - Many Man City Fans React to New Reports Concerning Future of Star Forward

    59 minutes ago
    sipa_34656751
    News

    Newcastle United Look to Man City Hierarchy in Attempt to Recruit for New Sporting Director Role

    1 hour ago
    Raz vs SOU
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City's Stance on Possible January Sale for Barcelona-Linked Raheem Sterling Revealed in New Report

    2 hours ago
    Nunez
    Transfer Rumours

    Benfica Striker's Agent Hints at Man City Approach - Pep Guardiola Started Monitoring Transfer Target Last Year

    12 hours ago
    sipa_35444585
    News

    Ferran Torres Offers Update on Injury Sustained During Spain's Nations League Victory Over Italy

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35444892
    News

    Ferran Torres' Brace Fires Spain To Nations League Final - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day One

    14 hours ago
    Wirtz
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City ‘Regularly Watching’ Potential €100M Bundesliga Star Amid Strong Competition From European Rivals - Man United Also Mentioned

    15 hours ago