"Oh No Please, Give Me A Break!" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Secret to Finding Desire for SEVENTH Manchester City Season

Pep Guardiola has revealed just how he and his Manchester City players will look to find the high levels of desire needed to compete once again for the Premier League title next season - his seventh at the Etihad Stadium.

After a season full of twists and turns, Manchester City know only Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa stand in the way of a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Holding a slender one-point advantage over title challengers Liverpool, any slip-up from City would allow the Reds a golden opportunity to steal the glory and set up a quadruple bout against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola's continued dominance of English football and how he keeps his players motivated to go again every season is unparalleled.

Speaking in his final pre-match press conference of the 2021/22 season, the Catalan boss was asked how he can be sure about his players' desire going into the seventh season.

IMAGO / Sportimage "I would say, if we had this energy to continue this season, why shouldn't we have this energy next season?" the manager began. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "We'll be there, but I think at the end of next season it will be forgotten what we have done."

IMAGO / Sportimage "I think there will be new players... I think the competition itself brings this energy. I think if you told me now to start tomorrow the next season, I'd say 'Oh no please, give me a break!'"



"But the moment we start in pre-season, with new players, and the first opponent, and the second one - these kind of things, the energy comes back. I'm pretty sure we'll be there again to try and be a good opponent for our rivals."

On Sunday, if Manchester City beat Villa, it will be the second time Pep Guardiola's men have won England's top prize back-to-back - something previous title-winning sides at the Etihad have failed to do.

Next season will be the manager's last if he aims to fulfils his current contract, but it would not be a surprise if he decides to extend his stay a little longer and continue to develop this exciting and fresh squad.

However, the only thing on everyone's mind before that is securing the league title and rewarding some incredible efforts this season.

